A youth football team will be looking their best on the pitch this coming season thanks to a generous donation from a historic community organisation.
The Freemasons of Bedford 282 Lodge, Tavistock have stepped up to support grassroots sport by donating £250 to Tavistock Tornado FC U11s who play in the Devon Junior Minor League at the Crowndale pitches in Tavistock.
The funding bought match shirts for the club’s younger players. Lodge members Tim Hussey and Lee Middleton recently met up with team coach Jack Jessop and two players wearing the shirts at their masonic hall in Pym Street.
Jack said: “We are incredibly grateful to the freemasons of Bedford 282 Lodge. Shirts can be a cost issue for youth sports, this donation ensures our players look and feel like a team.”
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