Mount Kelly is holding a public consultation tonight, Tuesday, June 30 over its plans for new padel courts on the school site.
The consultation on the proposed courts, to be open to the community as well as the school, will take place from 6pm to 8pm at the Bedford Hotel in the centre of Tavistock.
A spokesperson for the college said: “Padel is one of the fastest-growing sports in the world as it is easy to learn, low-impact and suitable for all ages and abilities. Whether you're looking for a new way to stay active, enjoy social sport, or access an inclusive sporting opportunity, padel has something to offer.
“These proposed courts represent an investment in the health and wellbeing of our community, and we'd love to hear your thoughts. Come along to find out more about the plans, ask questions and have your say. We look forward to welcoming you.“
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