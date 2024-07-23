TAVISTOCK Bowls Club has bagged itself a new sponsor in Baker Estates.
The property developer announced its sponsorship of the club, underpinning its continued support of local bowls clubs in the South West.
The club has stated that the donation will go towards a new set of shirts for the club, as well as to boost the club’s profile and ensure it continues to be a hub for local enthusiasts and guests.
Anne Williams, sales and marketing director at Baker Estates, said: “We are delighted to support Tavistock Bowls Club.
“The club has a rich history and plays a vital role in bringing the community together. By sponsoring the club, we hope to contribute to its ongoing success and encourage more people to take up and enjoy the sport of bowls in Tavistock.”
Sue Silcox, the chairman of Tavistock Bowls Club, said: “We are very grateful to Baker Estates for its sponsorship.
“This sponsorship will help us fund new shirts for our members which is a lovely gesture.”