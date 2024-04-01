Creative youngsters who decorated shops in Tavistock for a competition have been praised for bringing joy and optimism to the high street with imaginative garlands.
Now in its sixth year, the annual Paint The Town event came to town as Tavistock Mayor Andy Hutton judged the garlands on display in shop windows around the town centre.
Schools and community groups revealed their creations in the event, organised by the Tavistock Improvement District (BID), designed to bring spring colour, joy and a sense of optimism to traders and shoppers alike.
Town Mayor, Cllr Hutton, said: “The mayoress and I were very impressed by the originality and creativity of the garlands this year and enjoyed seeing them displayed in the windows of some of our shops and businesses. A lot of time and effort has gone into making the garlands and the standard was very high. Well done to all who took part.”
BID Manager, Janna Sanders, said: “ It has been a particularly tough winter on our high street so the ethos behind Paint The Town is more relevant than ever this year. Getting the community directly involved in the high street in this way is really important in reinforcing the symbiotic relationship we all have with our town centre.
“This event has a strong community ethos with schools and other groups all involved and working in partnership with Tavistock BID to celebrate our town. As always, there are some wonderful creations and the town is looking cheerful and feeling more positive. We are so grateful to all those who took part and thank them for their contribution to the business community.”
The competition winner was Mary Tavy & Brentor Primary School, decorating the businesses Allan Dolan and Coffee & Cream. Judges thought the effort the children had put into making the origami flowers deserved recognition. The design was creative, beautifully bright and really cheerful.
The runners-up: Mount Kelly Prep for The Original Pasty House; St. Andrews CofE Primary School at Alex’s Oak Tree and Horrabridge Primary School in Flapjackery
The award for creativity was won by Tavistock Primary School, adorning Newells Travel because the eight different garlands impressed with thought and originality
The community award was presented to 4th Tavistock Guides for decorating Country Cheeses.
The Mayor’s Special Award was won by Tavistock College at FatFace. The college window display created by students commemorates the 80th Anniversary of the D-Day landings and celebrates renewal and the joys of spring. The judges were impressed by the level of detail and storytelling in the artwork.
West Devon Art Workshops were commended for their sculptures using recycled materials on display in the Robing Room at The Guildhall and created by people in a community art project combatting social isolation.