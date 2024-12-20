Stagecoach has unveiled bus timetables in Devon for the New Year.
From January 5, 2025 Stagecoach will be taking over some routes from First buses on behalf of Devon County Council.
Service 118 (Tavistock - Okehampton)
Service 118 will operate up to every hour Monday to Saturday between Tavistock and Okehampton via Mary Tavy and Lydford.
Additional journeys are been introduced to the previous timetable operating Monday to Saturday at 0530 from Tavistock to Okehampton Hospital, and 1750 from Okehampton Railway Station to Tavistock.
The last Monday to Saturday journey from Okehampton Hospital to Tavistock will operate slightly later, departing at 1834.
Three journeys in each direction will also operate on Sunday and Public Holidays.
Some other changes to Stagecoach services in Devon include:
Service 20 will provide five journeys in each direction Monday to Saturday between Seaton and Taunton via Colyton, Honiton, Hemyock and Wellington. Some changes are introduced to the previous departure times, however, key commuter and Richard Huish College journeys continue to operate at current times.
Some peak time journeys will extend to and from the RD&E Hospital.
Some changes are introduced to the previous journeys; on Monday to Fridays the first journey from Morchard Bishop will be extended to start from Witheridge at 0657 and the last journey from Exeter (RD&E) at 1715 will be extended to Witheridge.
The extension of journeys to and from Witheridge will provide commuters and students with a direct service to and from Exeter.
Following passenger feedback, a small number of changes will take place from Monday, 6 January 2025.
The Service 310 0655 journey on Monday to Fridays from Lynton to Barnstaple Railway Station will be curtailed to terminate at Barnstaple Bus Station at 0750. The 0800 journey on Monday to Saturdays from Barnstaple Railway Station to Lynton will instead start from Barnstaple Bus Station and departing at 0755 and running earlier throughout.
The Service 309 0910 journey on Monday to Saturday from Lynton to Barnstaple Railway Station will be extended to start from Lynmouth at 0900.