The musical theatre group, along with its parent company Theatretrain Exeter also provide exciting opportunities for the students to experience theatre and performance. With this in mind, 14 members of the cast of The Little Mermaid Jr. will be heading to the USA next April to perform in New York, in a trip which will give them the opportunity to sing and dance on stage on Broadway. The performances of The Little Mermaid take place in the town hall, tomorrow, Friday, June 30 at 7pm and on Saturday, July 1 at 2.30pm and 7pm. For more information see www.theatretrain.co.uk/exeter.