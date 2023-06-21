The group of 30 children aged between seven and 16 have been rehearsing on Friday nights since February for local company Theatretrain’s production of The Little Mermaid.
Their production will whisk the audience on a journey under the sea with heroine Ariel and her aquatic friends as they bring to life Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr, the Broadway production and film inspired by the enchanting Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale about the sacrifices we all make for love and acceptance.
This is only the second production the group have staged in Tavistock, following their successful production of Matilda Jr last year. They have only been up and running in the town for 18 months but in that short space of time have established themselves as one of the leading performing arts groups for children in the area. Through the performing arts, they are also developing skills which will serve them well in everyday life, including teamwork, resilience, communication, confidence and empathy.
The musical theatre group, along with its parent company Theatretrain Exeter also provide exciting opportunities for the students to experience theatre and performance. With this in mind, 14 members of the cast of The Little Mermaid Jr. will be heading to the USA next April to perform in New York, in a trip which will give them the opportunity to sing and dance on stage on Broadway. The performances of The Little Mermaid take place in the town hall, tomorrow, Friday, June 30 at 7pm and on Saturday, July 1 at 2.30pm and 7pm. For more information see www.theatretrain.co.uk/exeter.