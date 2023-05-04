Tavistock Teams were jumping for joy on Monday as they finished victorious at a special football tournament held in memory of much-loved town coach Mark Wickett.
The tournament, held at the Crowndale pitches adjacent to Langsford Park, hosted 24 teams from all around West Devon, Plymouth and Torbay, with eight teams for three age groups: under 8s, under 10s and under 12s, battling it out in a relentless downpour over six pitches throughout the morning and early afternoon to win first place.
The Tavistock teams won the Under 8s and Under 12s age categories, with Under 8s goalkeeper Reggie Williams saving every goal fired at the Tavistock net. Mark’s grandson Oli is also a member of the U8s side, who fought hard alongside his teammates as they worked their way to victory. The top two teams in each age group won trophies, with every player receiving a medal for their participation and a select few given a special Mark Wickett Tribute Award trophy in recognition of a display of good sportsmanship during the tournament which Mark would have commended.
Coach Louis Ormston said: ‘All the boys performed incredibly, their passion and commitment was such a joy to watch. They gave everything and won the tournament in tough conditions and against some incredibly talented opponents from higher divisions. Such spirit in this group of young boys and they did Tavistock proud and thanks to our sponsors Miller Country Town and Lettings and Football For All Youth Academy for supporting us throughout the season. Special mention to the tournament organisers for putting on a remarkable event in memory of the local football legend that was Mark Wickett.’
Event organiser Isabel Williams thanked everyone who had helped to make the day a success, including sponsors, her husband Pete, Lee Wickett, and club secretary Matt Stoate, saying: ‘My son Reggie suggested doing a memorial event for Mark after he attended a similar event in Plymouth last year. We approached Tavistock CFC with the idea and they were supportive, along with Devon FA. I’d love for this to be an annual event as we now have all the foundations in place.’
Mark’s wife Jan Wickett described the day as ‘amazing’ and ‘fantastically enjoyable for all.’
A raffle saw a wealth of exciting prizes up grabs including a tour of Tavistock Distillery and tasting for two, a £50 voucher for the Cornish Arms, a round of golf for four people at Boringdon Park Golf Club, six weeks free training at Football 4 All and afternoon tea and Sunday lunch for two at the Bedford and Two Bridges Hotels, with all proceeds raised being split between the Motor Neurone Disease Association and Tavistock CFC.