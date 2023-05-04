Coach Louis Ormston said: ‘All the boys performed incredibly, their passion and commitment was such a joy to watch. They gave everything and won the tournament in tough conditions and against some incredibly talented opponents from higher divisions. Such spirit in this group of young boys and they did Tavistock proud and thanks to our sponsors Miller Country Town and Lettings and Football For All Youth Academy for supporting us throughout the season. Special mention to the tournament organisers for putting on a remarkable event in memory of the local football legend that was Mark Wickett.’