TAVISTOCK skipper Charlie Barriball is confident his side are out of relegation danger following a five-wicket win over Budleigh Salterton, writes Conrad Sutcliffe.
Technically, Tavvy need seven points from their final two games to be certain of staying up. The reality is they can pick those up in losing bonus points, something Barriball is well aware of.
‘We have all-but confirmed out stay in the A Division for another season,’ said Barriball.
‘We will still be looking to pick up the required points then, hopefully, some more and enjoy the last couple games.’
Budleigh, on the other hand, hit rock bottom in the table in the wake of this latest defeat and have it all to do to avoid dropping into the B Division for the first time. Budleigh (146pts) need to get past Clyst St George (149) and Abbotskerswell (158) to get above the low-water mark.
Will Oxland (27) and Elliot Rice (18) had the only double-figure scores other than 20 extras in Budliegh’s all-out total of 91.
Losing opener Billy Barriball in the third over was a minor setback for Tavistock that was soon overcome by a stand of 53 between James White (31) and Will Scott-Munden (29).
Alex Cole (3-38) slowed Tavistock briefly, but Jack Smyly (19) took them within a handful of runs of victory.
l BRIDESTOWE are one more win away from promotion into the Tolchards DCL A Division after routing relegation worriers Seaton by 120 runs.
Their 19-point haul from the win at Court Lane keeps Bridestowe 21 points ahead of second-placed Plymstock and 27 in front of Bideford in third place.
A win over Chudleigh this Saturday will potentially knock them out of contention for the runners-up spot and guarantee A Division cricket for Dan Fogerty’s side.
Seaton, still battling to avoid relegation, probably felt they did well to limit Bridestowe to 190 all out.
There were useful runs from all the Bridestowe top six other than Leon Horn, who was in and out for a single.
Kian Burns opened with 28, James Ewen (16) teed-off by hitting a six over cover, Craig Penberthy (26) and Fogerty (21) both chipped in and Charlie Nielson made a patient 40.
‘I thought it would be a decent day after James flashed a half-volley over cover for six,’ said Fogerty.
‘Charlie Nielson looked a million dollars with the bat and didn’t do too badly when he started bowling either.’
Of the seven bowlers used by Seaton skipper Adam Bilston, only Ben Morgan (2-47) and Tristan Wakeley (3-41) took more than one wicket.
Seaton soon fell behind the required rate against Bridestowe’s new-ball pairing of Nielson (3-13) and Fogerty (0-1) and subsided to 24 for four as the pressure got to them.
Apart from opener Matt Hewer, who made 11 of the first 16 on the board, no Seaton batter got past nine in an all-out total of 70.
Fogerty said Seaton failed to cash in when they had the chance
‘Our openers chucked down plenty of half-volleys to be patted back then Craig Penberthy robbed some wickets with long-hops and the spin twins (Mallett and Pengelly) finished it off,’ said Fogerty.