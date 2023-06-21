A CELEBRATION of all things foodie was held in Tavistock town centre over the weekend – when Tavi Feastival came to town.
The event on Sunday in the Meadows featured food and drink from all corners of the globe as well as the chance to sample a truly Tavonian delicacy, Tavy Tuffs, with jam and cream.
This forerunner of today’s scones are not so much scones but a semi-sweet roll and have a special connection with Tavistock as legend has it that they were part of the very first ‘cream teas’ served over 1,000 years ago by the monks of Tavistock Abbey.
The Cream Tea Week, organised by Tavistock BID, runs until Saturday, July 1, with cafes and other eateries around town offering their own imaginative scone recipes including coconut and lime with pineapple jam and a Cornish Pasty scone.
Janna Sanders, manager of Tavistock BID, explained in advance of the week: ‘We felt it was about time that we put Tavistock on the map as the birthplace of the cream tea and, alongside the Tavistock & District Chamber of Commerce, have devised Cream Tea Week as a celebration of our status.
‘We are looking forward to sampling all the amazing recipes that businesses have thought up and, of course, the legendary Tavy Tuff on Sunday at Miss Ivy’s Tavi Feastival – also a first for the town. We are extremely proud to be a foodie destination.’