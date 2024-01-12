The new 87-mile walking route connecting the north and south coasts of the South West and following the River Tamar will feature on Countryfile this weekend.
The Countryfile team will be exploring the Tamara Coast to Coast Way created by the Tamara Landscape Partnership Scheme in the show's next episode which airs on BBC One on Sunday January 14 at 6pm.
Charlotte Smith and Sammi Kinghorn are in Cornwall to experience the landscape, heritage and wildlife highlights of the walking route.
Starting on the Devon side of the river Tamar Charlotte meets Will Darwall, one of its team of caretakers to find out why the route was created and what it offers to those who travel along it.
Charlotte ends her journey at the UK’s smallest National Trust Property, in the hamlet of Morwenstow, where she helps repair a historic hut built from shipwrecked wood and hears the tale of a surprising historic resident, the colourful Reverend Robert Hawker.
Just a stone’s throw from the way, Sammi Kinghorn is at the 700-year-old Cotehele Estate on the River Tamar to join a pair of local young rangers learning on the job. Sammi gets stuck into winter tasks in the estate’s heritage orchard and riverside wetland.