A CRY for help has gone out from the Tamar Valley Pre-School which says it may be forced to shut due to low numbers.
The Ofsted Outstanding-rated setting runs three times a week out of Calstock Village Hall with two Forest School days at Calstock Primary School.
But the low number of children enrolled has led to a critical financial situation, said supporter Sally Farrant.
A Just Giving Page has been set up and has so far raised almost £2,000.
The pre-school says: “ Our goal is to raise £10,000 to enable us to stay open and explore opportunities on how to expand our opening hours, thereby enticing more children into our facility, and making it once again sustainable.”