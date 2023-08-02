There will be a late train back from Plymouth to the Tamar Valley after the British Firework Championships on Wednesday 16 and Thursday 17 August.
On both days, the train will leave Plymouth station at 23 14 and call at all stations to Gunnislake, arriving at 00 01. It has been organised by train company GWR following requests from the branch line marketingo organisation Devon & Cornwall Rail Partnership. This will be the third year the late train has run.
Partnership manager Richard Burningham said “We are really pleased that GWR have been able to again arrange the late Tamar Valley Line trains for the Firework Championships. We have long requested these and they first ran in 2019 and then again last year. They have been well used, hence they are back this year and it is really important that these ones are well used too.”
Great Western Railway station manager for Plymouth and East Cornwall, Lee Goodson, said: “We’re really pleased to be able to operate a late train again this year for the benefit of people enjoying the British Firework Championships.
“The Devon and Cornwall Rail Partnership delivers a host of worthwhile projects and we’re always keen to support where possible.”
The train will call at Bere Ferrers (23 31), Bere Alston (23 37) and Calstock (23 47). The regular last train leaves Plymouth at 21 30. No pre booking is required for the late trains.
More information about the British Firework Championships, being held on the Hoe in Plymouth, can be found at https://www.visitplymouth.co.uk/whats-on/british-firework-championships-p1166573
The Devon & Cornwall Rail Partnership is a non-profit partnership between local authorities, the University of Plymouth and the rail industry which works to promote travel and seek improvements to services and facilities on the Tamar Valley Line and the other rural railways of the two counties.