Tamar Trails thrill ride plan sparks concern

A PLANNING application for a new gravity-fuelled thrill ride, an upgraded ropes and nets course and an expansion of the car park at the Tamar Trails Centre in Gulworthy has attracted opposition from residents.

The proposal from Zip World Ltd submitted to West Devon Borough Council has prompted some local residents living nearby to speak out about the ‘damaging impact’ of the proposals.

The plans amount to an upgrade of the treetop zip rides which first opened in March 2013 following a ten-year long, £7-million partnership project.

Paul Turner, director at Tree Surfers based at the Tamar Trails Centre, said: ‘We approached Zip World a few years ago when I heard on the grapevine that the company wanted to do something in the West Country so I got in touch with them.

‘We’ve spoken about their expansion many times but due to delays with Covid, the planning application has only just gone in.’

The applicants state that constructing the ride among the trees would result in needing to remove some trees – only the amount necessary as part of normal woodland management – but that the design would not involve too much change to either the trails or the woods.

Andrew Hudson, commercial director for Zip World said: ‘The woodland has been unmanaged for a long period of time and, as such, the removal of a tiny proportion of trees relative to the size of the site is necessary. In the main, these trees are not long-standing and we envisage the ongoing woodland management of the nine-hectare site being a key part of our tenure if we are successful.

‘Furthermore, there will be opportunities for replanting using native species.’

The planning application’s submission has sparked fiercely polarised debate, with those in favour believing the new site will bring a boost to jobs and tourism and provide an open space for families and children to enjoy. However, councillors from Gulworthy and Calstock parish councils and some local residents who live closest to the trails centre say are concerned about the impact of the car park’s expansion, the damaging effect the removal of trees may have on the surrounding environment and wildlife and have highlighted omissions or errors they believe have been made in the planning application’s documentation.

Kate Royston, chair of Gulworthy Parish Council, said: ‘Nine members of the public attended the last Gulworthy Parish Council meeting to express concern over the recent planning application.

‘Many people enjoy the peace and tranquillity of the trails and the valley and this will be damaged by the noise of the proposed ride.