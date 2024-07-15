A public inquiry is to be held in the autumn over the proposed toll increases for the Tamar Bridge.
The inquiry, before an independent inspector, has been announced by the new Government after receiving over 400 objections from the public to the increases planned for November 1.
In a first letter to the newly appointed Secretary of State for Transport Louise Haigh, new Labour MP for South East Cornwall, Anna Gelderd, said it was important the voice of local people against the increase was heard.
She said that the proposed increase would bring the toll to double what it was four years ago “affecting every journey from my constituency into the city of Plymouth”.
She wrote: “The recent proposed 15 per cent increase amounts to a 100 per cent rise over the last four years, affecting every journey from my constituency into the city of Plymouth.
“I am aware that you will shortly receive a submission requesting approval for the recent toll increases proposed for the crossings. Given local objections, a public inquiry will inevitably follow.
“This process is both costly and time-consuming, and in need of modernisation. I would be grateful to discuss how the voices of local people can be heard within a more responsive and efficient system.” She said she wanted to work with the Department for Transport to look at how local people could be made exempt from paying tolls in future.
“It is my clear aim that we introduce cheaper tolls for local people in the short term and look to remove tolls for local people over the long term,” she said.
“Given the limited funds available to abolish tolls, I would like to explore with your department how amending the Tamar Bridge Act could grant greater powers to the governing body to deliver lower tolls for local people.” The timing of the public inquiry in the autumn now means that any recommendation for an increase would be pushed back beyond the planned date of November 1.
Unless the increase is overturned, tolls are set to rise from £2.60 to £3 for cars, vans and small lorries, with Tamar Tag holders paying half this.
Local people on the Cornish side of the Tamar Valley say the increases place an unfair burden on them. The toll hike was approved by the two parent authorities which own the bridge, Plymouth City Council and Cornwall Council, earlier this year. Both say they cannot afford not to increase them.
However locals, represented by the Tamar Toll Action Group, say they cannot afford the increases, at a time when household budgets are stretched.
Scott Slavin, vice chair of the campaigning Tamar Toll Action Group, said: “Our new Labour government, and its local MPs were elected based on a promise of change. Toll abolition is a change that would be most welcome here, and we look to all our local MPs to work together and take the lead with action on this.
“We will look to be present and speak at the public inquiry and encourage members of the public and businesses to also attend and do likewise.”