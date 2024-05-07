A request to increase the tolls on the Tamar Bridge has been submitted to the Government - as the issue reached the House of Commons yesterday, Tuesday, in a debate called by South East Cornwall MP Sheryll Murray.
The application to the Secretary of State for Transport to increase the tolls “on or after 1 November 2024” was submitted by Cornwall Council on April 15. It was held back until May 2 in line with a deferral of 55 days agreed by both local authority owners - Cornwall and Plymouth City.
The public now has until 14 June to lodge an objection to the proposed increase with the Department of Transport.
Secretary of State for Transport Mark Harper will have the choice to approve, reject or hold a public enquiry into the application depending on the objections raised. It is proposed to increase the toll for cars to £3, with a 50 per cent discount for Tamar Tag holders.
The increases were agreed reluctantly by the two Tamar Crossings authorities – Plymouth City Council and Cornwall Council – to balance the books. However both authoities think the bridge maintenance should be paid for centrally by the Department for Transport, with the long term desire being to abolish the tolls altogether.
As part of the debate, MP Mrs Murray presented a petition backed by 6,300 residents in South East Cornwall calling for change from the Government. She described the toll as “an extra tax on our constituents and local businesses”.
Objections to the toll raises should be made in writing to Sandra Zamenzadeh, NTCT Casework Manager, National Transport Casework Team Newcastle, Tyneside House, Skinnerburn Road, Newcastle Business Park, Newcastle Upon Tyne, NE4 7AR, or by email to [email protected] by Friday, June 14 2024. A copy of the application and supporting documentation is available at http://www.tamarcrossings.org.uk/toll-revision-application-15th-april-2024/.