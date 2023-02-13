A talk on the building of and the history behind the Calstock Viaduct will be taking place in Bere Alston next Monday (February 20).
The talk, which has been organised by the Bere Local History Society and promoted by the Tamar Valley AONB, will be delivered by local historian Vic Harman at Bere Alston Parish Hall next Monday. Doors will open at 7.15pm for a 7.30pm start.
Refreshments including tea and coffee will be available before the talk begins.
The talk was originally planned for December 12 last year but was postponed due to treacherous weather conditions.
In 2007, Vic wrote and published Calstock Viaduct: 100 Years and More to mark the centenary of the building of the viaduct. The book covers the trials and tribulations of building the viaduct and introduces the leading characters involved in the construction. It runs to 68 pages, including 30 pages of black and white photographs of the construction.