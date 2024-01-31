THE POPULAR Tavistock Pride festival with food stall, parade, street entertainment and concerts is back this year after huge demand.
The organisers have confirmed that by a combination of popular demand and some last-minute key positions being filled by volunteers, Tavi Pride returns on Saturday, July 6, after two year’s of success on the Meadows and a street parade. Because the event relies on community support and non-statutory fundraising an appeal has been issued for performers to take part in a talent show fund raiser at Tavistock Wharf on the evening of Friday, March 8. The winners will be granted a spot under the spotlight on the big stage at Tavistock Pride itself. Talented artist of any kind are urged to register to take part at the Wharf. These can include singers, musicians, magicians, circus acts, poetry and other spoken word and drag acts.
Julu Irvine, Pride co-organiser, said: “We’re absolutely deighted to confirm Tavi Pride is back for a third year. We’ve been overwhelmed with feedback about how much Tavi Pride means to the town. There were doubts that we’d have a big enough team of volunteers to go ahead for a third year. We rely totally on fund-raising to stage Pride and on volunteers. it’s a free non-ticketted event and therefore, we rely on grants and sponsorship and people givng their time for free. So, we’re so grateful to the many people who have stepped forward, after our appeal for help, to ensure it goes ahead. Crucial is funding to cover our rapidly increasing costs and a very generous professional fund bid writer in Laurel Miller has given up her time free to do the same for Tavi Pride. And we have Dotty King from Dot Wholefoods and ABC Services on board among others.
Performers (at the Wharf or at Pride itself) are asked to register at [email protected]; traders at [email protected] and other queries can be sent to [email protected]