Julu Irvine, Pride co-organiser, said: “We’re absolutely deighted to confirm Tavi Pride is back for a third year. We’ve been overwhelmed with feedback about how much Tavi Pride means to the town. There were doubts that we’d have a big enough team of volunteers to go ahead for a third year. We rely totally on fund-raising to stage Pride and on volunteers. it’s a free non-ticketted event and therefore, we rely on grants and sponsorship and people givng their time for free. So, we’re so grateful to the many people who have stepped forward, after our appeal for help, to ensure it goes ahead. Crucial is funding to cover our rapidly increasing costs and a very generous professional fund bid writer in Laurel Miller has given up her time free to do the same for Tavi Pride. And we have Dotty King from Dot Wholefoods and ABC Services on board among others.