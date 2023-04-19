The annual Tavistock Carnival procession will be taking place this year on Saturday, July 15 and organisers the Tavistock Lions are looking for people to take part.
The carnival theme this year is ‘The Sound of Musicals’ and the Lions are looking to make the procession as lively and loud as possible.
In Bedford Square there will be a fair and Miss Ivy Events will be hosting craft stalls, food and entertainment in the afternoon and early evening.
The Lions will be making a donation to all participants in recognition of their support and trade entries will be asked to nominate a local charity, with trophies and certificates set to be presented to class winners. All entries are set to be given a certificate in recognition of their participation and the Lions’ appreciation of their efforts.
Timings are aimed at the procession which will be entering Whitchurch Road at 6.30pm. All entrants are required to be assembled by 5pm, with judging to start at 5.15pm so that the front of the procession can begin to move from the top of Down Road at 6.10pm. For those who do not wish to be judged, positions can be taken up anytime up to the latest of 5.45pm.
The categories of entries this year will be: schools, decorated float or group of vehicles, walking class one (up to 10 people), walking class two (11 people or more), walking class three (any number with accompanying decorated vehicle) and trade.
To take part, email [email protected] with information including: the name of your organisation, class (as outlined above), which musical you are using as your theme or if your entry includes a musical element, the length of any vehicle you are entering and a contact name and address including an email and phone number.
The [email protected] email address can also be used to make contact if you require help or support or have any questions about the event.