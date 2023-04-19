Timings are aimed at the procession which will be entering Whitchurch Road at 6.30pm. All entrants are required to be assembled by 5pm, with judging to start at 5.15pm so that the front of the procession can begin to move from the top of Down Road at 6.10pm. For those who do not wish to be judged, positions can be taken up anytime up to the latest of 5.45pm.