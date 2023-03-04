On Friday, the children carried out a litter pick as they were shocked to see how much litter there was on my lunchtime walk. They went out armed with bin bags, gloves and litter pickers and filled two bin bags of waste and recycling. The children were adamant that they wanted to do it again — and soon! Their reasons for this were clear. ‘We don’t want this plastic to get washed out to sea and harm the sea life.’ was one comment but it was the next one that warmed my paws… ‘Miss, what if Simba had been out walking and had stood on the glass? We have helped keep him safe!’