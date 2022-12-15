Tavistock Swimming Club has held its final swimming event of the year – the sprint championships.

All club members qualified by taking part across four evenings of competitions, which included 50m and 100m and covered all four strokes. butterfly, backstroke, breastroke, freestyle, and a 100m individual medley.

The top eight fastest male and females swimmers from the individual medley also qualified to race in a very exciting elimination event, called Skins, where the slowest swimmer from each heat is removed until one person is left, then declared the winner.

Club head coach James Lake said: ‘It’s always a great spectacle to watch as speed meets endurance.

‘Following all the races, many medals and trophies were presented last weekend to celebrate all the swimmers’ achievements.

‘This celebrated a great end to a successful year at Tavistock Swimming Club.’

He added: ‘We always welcome members, please do get in touch if you’d like a swimmer to come along for a free trial.’

Pictured in the photo are the club’s trophy winners of 2022:

Ten years and under – Mary Brogden and Jamie Dixon.

11/12 years – Lamorna Cox and Ollie Davies.

13/14 years – Elsie Maguire and Herbie Higham.

15/16 years – Erika Buckley and Sam Rice.

17 and over – Hannah Walker and Callum Burden.

‘Skins’ medley elimination – Hannah Walker and Joel Lake.

The club can be contacted via its website or email: [email protected]