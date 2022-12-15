Tavistock Swimming Club has held its final swimming event of the year – the sprint championships.
All club members qualified by taking part across four evenings of competitions, which included 50m and 100m and covered all four strokes. butterfly, backstroke, breastroke, freestyle, and a 100m individual medley.
The top eight fastest male and females swimmers from the individual medley also qualified to race in a very exciting elimination event, called Skins, where the slowest swimmer from each heat is removed until one person is left, then declared the winner.
Club head coach James Lake said: ‘It’s always a great spectacle to watch as speed meets endurance.
‘Following all the races, many medals and trophies were presented last weekend to celebrate all the swimmers’ achievements.
‘This celebrated a great end to a successful year at Tavistock Swimming Club.’
He added: ‘We always welcome members, please do get in touch if you’d like a swimmer to come along for a free trial.’
Pictured in the photo are the club’s trophy winners of 2022:
Ten years and under – Mary Brogden and Jamie Dixon.
11/12 years – Lamorna Cox and Ollie Davies.
13/14 years – Elsie Maguire and Herbie Higham.
15/16 years – Erika Buckley and Sam Rice.
17 and over – Hannah Walker and Callum Burden.
‘Skins’ medley elimination – Hannah Walker and Joel Lake.