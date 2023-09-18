Trish, who has been training at Mount Kelly College pool for several months with regular 8km or 5mile swims, has only swam at most 6.5miles before. She said: “It was a very friendly event with everyone taking part chatting to each other on the walks. We effectively had rests as we walked, which helped me a lot. The only issue was my forearms really hurting. I also helped the kayakers carry their kayaks across the isands, which saved them paddling round the islands to the start of the next swim. The water was so clear. It was lovely to see so well into such clean water. One swimmer said they’d seen a seal looking up at them. It was very well organised and swimmers were started in ‘pods’ each with a safety boat. I’m not used to being so far out from land, so it was great to be able to get my head down and just follow the lead kayak without worrying about swimming in the wrong direction. It’s hard to see the land and know where to head for when you are at water level. We missed the tide which would have carried us along, but iut was a great event.”