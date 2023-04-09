TWO yellow warnings of a ‘swathe’ of strong winds set to hit Devon have been issued by the Met Office.
The first warning covers from 3pm on Tuesday and 6am on Wednesday and says: ‘A period of strong winds bringing the potential for some disruption on Tuesday and Wednesday.’
‘A developing area of low pressure running north through the Irish Sea is likely to bring a spell of strong winds, accompanied by some heavy rain, to parts of central and western England, Wales, southwest Scotland and the east of Northern Ireland.
‘Gusts of 45-50 mph are possible inland and perhaps in excess of 60 mph for a time around some Irish Sea coastal areas.
The second warning covers from 6am on Wednesday until midnight.
The Met Office says: ‘After a brief lull in winds through the early hours of Wednesday, west or northwest winds are expected to increase once more during Wednesday morning, then remain strong for much of the day.
Gusts of 40-50 mph are expected widely within the warning area, but some coastal areas, especially in parts of southwest Wales and Cornwall, could see gusts above 60 mph at times.
'Outbreaks of heavy rain or showers will accompany the strong winds.’