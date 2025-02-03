A surreal standup poetry show will offer an alternative way to spend Valentine’s Day.
Comedian and former Bard of Exeter, Edward Tripp, is bringing his genre-bending poetry show No Man is an Ireland to Sticklepath Village Hall on Tuesday (February 14) after a successful run at the Edinburgh Fringe.
The show offers a blend of absurdity and offbeat wit, featuring defrosted wives and a tribute to the late Lady Diana.
The Scotsman called the show ‘utterly unexpected and very moreish’. Comedian Will Adamsdale compares Tripp’s style to ‘Alan Bennett meets The Blair Witch Project,’ capturing the show’s mix of the poignant and the peculiar.
These performances are staged by Devon-based arts charity Villages in Action. More information at: villagesinaction.co.uk