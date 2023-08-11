It was an even opening 15 minutes with both sides forcing a series of corners and from one of them Taylor Scarff would see his goal-bound effort blocked and then had another chance as Harlequins ‘keeper Amadeusz Skrzyniarz (Adam) came out wide to clear with the ball falling to Scarff. A split second chance to score went as he chose to pass but even then Tallon Burns still got his shot away only to see his chance go wide with Adam still out of position.