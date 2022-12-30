Anyone struggling to make ends meet with the escalating cost of living is offered affordable food to collect from Tavistock tomorrow morning (Saturday 31 December).
The charity Devon and Cornwall Food Action (DCFA) is offering anyone who can afford a donation of £5, to pop into the Red and Black Club on Crowndale Road, next to the football club, from 11am to 12noon.
Families who are finding difficulties stretching their bills to meet heating costs and food bills, for example, are welcome to attend the Tavistock Saturday Surplus FoodStore and fill a standard shopping bag with food.
The bag should contain enough from a wide range of fresh, frozen and chilled food to help make a difference to people who are going through difficult times through no fault of their own.
All that is asked is a charitable donation toward the cost of running the charity – electricity costs, fuel, rate and rents.
DCFA trustee Graham Parker said: 'People can fill a carrier bag with anything that we have on display, fruit, vegetables, dairy products, eggs, baking and cakes and biscuits. All that we ask is a donation of £5 to the charity.'
The food is donated by local supermarkets and companies and has a short use-by date.