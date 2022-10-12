Support group budgeting class
Thursday 20th October 2022 8:00 am
Share
(Tavistock Methodist Church )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
The Tavistock Ladies ‘Stronger Together’ support group will be hosting a free money budgeting workshop next month.
Run by Navigate Charity to assist those with financial concerns and the rising cost of food prices and utility bills, the workshop will take place on Wednesday, November 16 from 9.15am to 1.00pm at Tavistock Methodist Church. The workshop will explore managing bills, bank statements, money saving tips, pets, taste testing between branded and non-branded produce and pet prescriptions. There will also be the opportunity to speak to someone about individual circumstances.
To find out more or to register for the workshop visit the link below, phone 01823 299050.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |