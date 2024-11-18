STUDENTS of the Military and Protective Services Academy at Duchy College Stoke Climsland have raised more than £6,000 for the Royal British Legion with their popular Poppy Run event, writes Kerenza Moore.
The challenge saw students of all abilities get into fancy dress to run mile-long loops around the college campus, each participant choosing their own pace and aiming to complete as many laps as possible over a two-hour period.
Many of the young people ran in full uniform, while capes, wigs, and tutus were also donned for the event – and even a full-size inflatable shark.
“We’re incredibly proud of our students’ dedication and the commitment they’ve shown to this cause,” said Darren Gray, study programme manager at Duchy College.
“Raising this amount is a tremendous achievement, and it reflects the compassion and support within our college community for those who serve and have served in the Armed Forces.
”The funds raised will go directly to the Royal British Legion, a charity dedicated to providing lifelong support to veterans, service members and their families.”
Fraya Brealey, second year student on the Military and Protective Services programme, explained the passion behind this fundraising event: “We all have been looking forward to this charity run, from planning, to coordinating to raising money and taking part in the run. Our teachers always inspire us to do charitable work, they all come from a service background, and it is an honour to give something back.”
Meanwhile, a Remembrance service at Duchy College was particularly poignant this year as students and staff honoured former student Callum Tindal-Draper, who had been killed just six days earlier while serving as a volunteer soldier in Ukraine.
Callum had died doing what he felt was his purpose, said his family, who attended the ceremony at Duchy. His parents said they had been “overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support” shown.