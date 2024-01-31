A GROUP of creative Mount Kelly College students have completed a Tavistock Area Support Services (TASS) cafe wall mural as part of a revamp.
Lottie, designer, said: “The most challenging aspect for me was the incorporation of many elements in one image. Iconic Tavistock landmarks, the river, moor and market. We wanted a colourful and cohesive composition; I think we achieved that.”
Brydan, co-designer, said: “I particularly enjoyed the chance to paint on a large scale and the challenge of working on a wall in public. It was tricky to include everything suggested but feedback was positive. I’ve been asked to help with other window dressing in town as a result. Painter Jessica said: “The hardest part was painting on a bumpy wall. We enjoyed talking to the customers while painting and learning about people’s connections with Tavistock.”
Fellow painter Amalie said: “We were lucky to meet regulars who were complimentary. We met a group of ex dockyard workers who stopped on their walk for tea, talked and joined in a photograph with the mural.
Isabel added: “It’s very fulfilling to help out in a project for a good cause. The mural is a nice addition and I hope it will make people’s day.”
Art teacher Netty Holwill, said: “This was a wonderful chance to seal a permanent connection with TASS and Tavistock centre. Holly Stirling, TASS manager, has been very supportive, sealing a healthy link with Mount Kelly. Our art is also on Brook Street hoardings and I hope people will see more of the creative talent nurtured here in future projects.”