Brydan, co-designer, said: “I particularly enjoyed the chance to paint on a large scale and the challenge of working on a wall in public. It was tricky to include everything suggested but feedback was positive. I’ve been asked to help with other window dressing in town as a result. Painter Jessica said: “The hardest part was painting on a bumpy wall. We enjoyed talking to the customers while painting and learning about people’s connections with Tavistock.”