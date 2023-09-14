I played football with young men living at the orphanage who are the most optimistic people I have ever met especially given their circumstances. To experience their bond and brotherhood was so beautiful. I asked uncomfortable questions to learn more about their lives which they seemed more than happy to share. They spoke about what happened to them, their family, how the orphanage has changed their lives for the better and their future ambitions they could now work towards thanks to the orphanage taking them in. I was moved almost to tears hearing their stories. The time I spent with those young lads will stay with me forever. The next morning, I had to take the day off grom my nursing placement as I could not sleep with all the emotions drowning me. This whole experience has sparked my idea to create a Go Fund Me appeal for the orphanage. I am still working on it now but watch this space. All money given or items donated will go straight to the children, paying the bills and for food, clean water, clothes and shoes and hopefully there will be enough for a van!