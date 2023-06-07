In addition, a number of students who had redeemed their student reward points against a ‘charitable donation’ in the school rewards shop were given the job of voting for which charity they wanted to support. Cancer Research UK was the chosen charity by a considerable majority. Assistant principal, Kate Lamb, said ‘it speaks volumes of our young people at the college that the most popular way to redeem rewards points in our college rewards shop is not on sweet treats or queue passes, but on charitable donations. They are a credit to our community.