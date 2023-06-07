CHARITABLE students of Callington Community College held a successful charity day to raise money for a local cause close to their hearts.
Students organised a charity day held at the end of the spring term which raised over £600 for Cancer Research UK and highlighted the dedication of these young people as fundraisers of the future.
The Student Voice Ambassadors at the college originally conceived the idea as a desire to ‘give back’ to the community. Under guidance, the students organised activities for the whole school to take part in such as speed chess, beat the goalie and a teacher version of The Masked Singer.
In addition, a number of students who had redeemed their student reward points against a ‘charitable donation’ in the school rewards shop were given the job of voting for which charity they wanted to support. Cancer Research UK was the chosen charity by a considerable majority. Assistant principal, Kate Lamb, said ‘it speaks volumes of our young people at the college that the most popular way to redeem rewards points in our college rewards shop is not on sweet treats or queue passes, but on charitable donations. They are a credit to our community.
‘You forget as an adult how much power young people have and how much influence and drive they have.
‘The students have a thirst to give back and when organising this event, they just came alive with it.
‘It really does warm the heart.’
Imogen, a Year Nine student and one of the Student Voice Ambassadors spoke of the importance of the event being student-led. Imogen said: ‘Because we’re students, we know more about what other students like and ways to get them engaged.
‘With the amount of students we can get involved with something like this, it’s really impactful and it also shows that students care about getting involved as well. If we have this many people that want to play a part or donate that can really benefit the people that are going through things that the charity provide help for.’
Cancer Research UK is a charity close to the hearts of staff at the college, with a number of staff living with cancer currently, and the tragic loss of one of their teachers to cancer in 2021.
A number of the students who were part of the organisation of the day were able to meet Frances Foulkes (Liskeard local committee of Cancer Research UK) and Sophie Barber (Cancer Research UK relationship manager — Cornwall) last month and tell them about their endeavours, in turn receiving a certificate for their efforts.
Sophie said: ‘It was an absolute pleasure to meet the wonderful students at Callington Community College who have worked incredibly hard to raise funds for Cancer Research UK. Hearing about their teacher ‘Masked Singer’ idea was brilliant. I’m very impressed with their innovative ideas and their enthusiasm to support a good cause.’
The students have already expressed a keen desire to make the day an annual event and to do even more to give back to the community.