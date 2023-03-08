‘My client Barry finds himself in a difficult position as a result of this chain of events. He has two married daughters with children. One of his daughters Marie lives in the parish at St Ann’s Chapel and the other in Kelly Bray. A wider aspiration was to build these houses for his daughters. Personal circumstance is not overriding in the determination of a planning application, that said, this deeply unfortunate chain of events surrounding this case are clearly unique and exceptional and would in my opinion represent consideration. The error made in excluding the site from the development boundary and the personal justification are material considerations that weigh heavily in favour of the development.’