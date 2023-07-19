A CORONATION celebration weekend is taking place at a Stoke Climsland church next month.
Stoke Climsland Methodist Church will be holding a weekend event to celebrate the year of the King’s Coronation. During the weekend there will be a vintage tractor display, old machinery, a display of quilts and more.
On Saturday August 12 from 11am-2pm there will be brunch and refreshments will be available from 4pm.
On Sunday August 13 from 11am-2pm there will be a barbecue followed by and afternoon tea at 2pm and an agricultural thanksgiving at 3.30pm.
Everybody is welcome.