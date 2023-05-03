THE ANNUAL Stoke Climsland Parish meeting is taking place at the end of this month.
The meeting will be held in the village hall on May 31 at 7pm.
All parishioners are invited to come along and hear about what has been going on in the parish over the past year.
If you have any reports about your organisation, contact parish clerk Derris Watson on: [email protected]
All reports need to be submitted by May 17 so that they can be collated into a booklet which will available in hard copy at the annual meeting and will also be posted on the parish council website.