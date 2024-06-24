STEAMBOATS and singing voices are being stoked up as Calstock prepares for a swashbuckling weekend of music and merriment.
The Calstock Heritage Weekend runs from Friday (June 28) through to Sunday and promises three days of entertainment on the riverside. With the focus on the history and culture surrounding life on and near the River Tamar, the festival will include Morris Dancing and Sea Shanties, local history with Calstock Parish Archive, heritage walks and activities from Tamar Valley National Landscape and Tamar Grow Local, all based at the Village Hall and Green.
Steamboats and a classic sailing boat are set to pay a visit, proving that there’s nothing better than messing around on the river, or watching other people do so while you enjoy the spectacle.
For those more active, there’ll be the chance for dancing, or to join a guided walk to Higher Kelly and down though the Danescombe Valley.
Friday, June 28
7.30-10.30pm, Kit Hillbillies at Calstock Village Hall
Saturday, June 29
10.30am-4.30pm, Morris Dancing with Wreckers, Plymouth Clog and Plymouth Morris all day with Sea Shanties from Tavy Tars in the afternoon. 11am Free guided walk from the Village Green in Calstock (maximum ten places)
Sunday, June 30
10.30am-4pm, Morris Dancing with Cat’s Eye, Lodestone and Old Town Twelves all day with Sea Shanties from The Last Watch in the afternoon 6.pm (5.30pm doors open) Family Friendly Nos Lowen (happy evening – aka Ceilidh) in the village hall lead by the fabulous Rubber Band
Cream teas in the village hall