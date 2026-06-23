SOUTH West Water is urging people not to swim in reservoirs and lakes as hot weather continues.
With a Met Office Amber weather warning in place in Devon, the water company is reminding visitors that its reservoirs are active operational sites and can contain deep, cold water, hidden machinery and strong currents beneath the surface.
South West Water head of networks Richie Adams said: “We know our reservoirs can look very tempting in hot weather, but they are operational sites and it is never safe to enter the water.
“Hidden machinery, strong currents and the shock of deep, cold water can all pose serious risks, which is why we’re asking people to enjoy these spaces safely from the shore and follow any safety advice or temporary closures in place.”
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