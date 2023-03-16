Review: Birmingham Royal Ballet’s Swan Lake enchants an opening night audience at Theatre Royal Plymouth
THE world’s best-loved ballet had an emotional Plymouth audience on its feet with a standing ovation last night.
Hauntingly beautiful sets, opulent costumes and stunningly choreographed performances brought the Swan Lake love story to life.
Sir Peter Wright’s take on the classic 19th century tale was performed by Birmingham Royal Ballet with the infamous Tchaikovsky score live from The Royal Ballet Sinfonia.
The four acts worked between Prince Siegfried’s castle home, in which he’s presented with potential unwanted brides, and the lakeside where his doomed love Princess Odette is imprisoned by the evil Baron von Rothbart’s spell - to live her life as a swan from dawn to dusk.
We cheered as the swans danced and gasped as they rose from a mist covered lake in the final act. Jonathan Payne’s Baron was suitably menacing as he stalked around the plot, transforming his shape-shifting daughter Odile into Princess Odette to trick Siegfried.
But the stage belonged to principal ballerina Momoko Hirata as Odette/Odile, whose poise captivated the audience as she pirouetted with her prince. As they performed their final death-defying dance audience tears were shed for the ill-fated lovers and their spell-binding beauty.
Mathias Dingman, as Prince Siegfried, also excelled in his dynamic performance, spinning and lifting his love in a series of fantastically executed moves.
Those lucky enough to secure tickets for Friday and Saturday’s performances will see Vadim Muntagirov, Principal Dancer with The Royal Ballet, perform the role of Siegfried in a rare visit to the South West.
Swan Lake is running until Saturday March 18 at the Theatre Royal Plymouth. Tickets are limited so grab one if you can. I’d be happy to sit on the floor to watch such a superb spectacle.