GUNNISLAKE Village Hall was buzzing today as locals gathered to celebrate the first St Piran's Day event held in the hall in three years.
From craft stalls and a raffle, to storytelling sessions and creative arts, people were enjoying all that the village hall event had to offer. Many were showing their support for Cornwall and had donned their Cornish clothing and tartan.
Stuart Bailey from the village hall committee said: 'We're very glad to be able to hold our St Piran's Day event after covid. We have a great range of stall holders and we're happy the event is being supported by people of the village.
'The money raised will go to the continual upkeep of the hall which is an integral part of village life and we're proud that we can build on the hall's legacy and keep it going.'
The celebrations are not over, as there will be a special free performance in the hall tonight (March 4) at 7.30pm by local group, Jazz Blues Three (+ support).