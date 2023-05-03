The next Tavistock spoken word poetry evening will be taking place this Sunday (May 14) at Too Hoppy on Brook Street, starting at 7pm.
The evening is a monthly event which welcomes everyone in the town and its surrounding areas to socialise, listen to and read poetry, whether penned by themselves or a poet they love in a friendly and encouraging atmosphere.
Co-organiser of the event Millie Byrnes said: ‘We’re very much looking forward to the next Spoken Word Poetry Night at Too Hoppy. What a great venue for good beer, great poetry and socialising. We have so many people writing poetry in Tavi who are brave enough to share it with us all. It’s always an inspiring night!’