POLICE were out monitoring speed on three roads in Tavistock on Saturday (September 14).
They reported that all three roads had their share of speeders, with one road having “a disproportionate number of vehicles travelling well in excess of the 30mph limit”.
“The same road has also had its share of accidents over the past year,” said the police spokesperson. “This road in particular will be enforced over the coming months and we ask that road speed limits throughout West Devon are adhered to. There have been too many serious collisions this year and speed has played a part in many of them.”
The police are asking residents to consider joining a community speedwatch group, where volunteers monitor speeds to encourage people to slow down. This act as a visible reminder to motorists that speed limits are present. Police visit the worst offenders.
See https://communityspeedwatch.org to join a group or set one up.