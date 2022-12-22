CALSTOCK’s annual lantern procession created a trail of lights and music through the village last week.
The Winter Solstice ‘Montol’ celebration that took place on Wednesday December 21 saw people walk through Calstock holding lights and lanterns that they had made for the magical event.
The star of the show was the spectacular owl lantern which had been made by event organiser, Chrissy Wallis (pictured left) who had hosted lantern-making workshops in preparation for the village’s procession of lights event.
The procession started at 6.30pm at the station where dynamic drumming band Samba Kernow led the parade on a trail around the village. Calstock residents were out in their masses following the sounds of the parade with the gathering growing as more pople came out of their houses to join in the fun and to showcase their lantern creations. The finale took place on the village green where Samba Kernow played the final beats to celebrate the event.
Spirits were high and the evening was finished off with mince pies and mulled wine being served in the village hall.