The procession started at 6.30pm at the station where dynamic drumming band Samba Kernow led the parade on a trail around the village. Calstock residents were out in their masses following the sounds of the parade with the gathering growing as more pople came out of their houses to join in the fun and to showcase their lantern creations. The finale took place on the village green where Samba Kernow played the final beats to celebrate the event.