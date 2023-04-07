A Special Constable has been found guilty of gross misconduct and dismissed from Devon & Cornwall Police.
Following an Accelerated Misconduct Hearing ‘Chief Constable designate’ Deputy Chief Constable Jim Colwell, who led the hearing, confirmed that the allegations were found to be proven and dismissed Special Constable Anton Calvert without notice.
DCC Colwell found that SC Calvert had breached the standards of professional behaviours namely; orders and instruction and discreditable conduct.
He had done so by possessing prohibited weapons including a revolver, taser device, swordstick and incapacitant spray, contrary to law.
SC Calvert had been found in possession of the items in May 2022 and was later found guilty at court. He was sentenced on 2 September 2022 to a 12-month community order with 120 hours unpaid work.
SC Calvert had been suspended from duty immediately following the incident in 2022 and remained so until the conclusion of the Misconduct Hearing in March 2023.
SC Calvert has been submitted to the barred list.
Deputy Chief Constable Jim Colwell surmised in his report that “this is not a case of an officer making a mistake…SC would have known he was committing a criminal offence”.
He wrote that the outcome of dismissal without notice best served the needs of the public in their ability to have confidence in their police officers and to protect the reputation of the policing profession. He added that SC Calvert’s behaviour was unacceptable and most serious in nature.
Deputy Head of Professional Standards, Detective Chief Inspector James Stock added: “We expect officers to adhere to the Standards of Professional Behaviour both on and off duty and the behaviour in this instance by Special Constable Calvert fell well below that. I welcome the outcome given by the chair in relation to this matter.”
