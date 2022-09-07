Speak to your local officers
Thursday 15th September 2022 7:00 pm
Callington Police are providing the opportunity to speak about crime and anti-social behaviour on Saturday September 17. (Devon and Cornwall Police )
CALLINGTON Police will be holding a Have Your Say meeting in the town this Saturday (September 17).
PC Floyd and PCSO Addems will be holding this meeting between 10am and 2pm in St Mary’s Square and encourage people to speak with them following previous low turnout.
The aim of the event is to give local residents from Callington, Gunnislake, Calstock and the surrounding areas the opportunity to speak about crime and anti-social behaviour whilst providing a visible presence. Posters are additionally being put up in Callington and throughout the Calstock parish to advertise the event.
Poor weather may result in a last minute change of location.
