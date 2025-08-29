A spate of tractor fires in rural West Devon has prompted firefighters to advise farmers to carry a fire extinguisher on their vehicles.
Tavistock Fire Station says thousands of pounds worth of damage has been caused to farm tractors, equipment, crops, barns and hedges over recent years due to tractor electrical fires.
There have been a number in recent weeks, the most recent being near Mary Tavy which firefighters from Tavistock, Plympton and Yelverton.
In many cases it is too late to save a vehicle on fire because flames spread fast fuelled by flammable materials and fuel or oil.
A Tavistock Fire Station spokesperson said: "If farmers carry an extinguisher in the cab, they might have a small chance to stop the fire and might save thousands of pounds and many hours of inconvenience sorting it out."
