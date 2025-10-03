Yelverton fire crews were called to a tractor on fire in a yard at Sheepstor near Tavistock this morning, Friday, October 3.
The alert was raised just before 9am and crews from Yelverton, Crownhill in Plymouth and Plympton attended.
They brought the fire under control by 9.30am. The tractor was completely destroyed by fire and a seed drill also suffered fire damage.
The fire is the latest in a spate of tractor fires in rural West Devon, which have prompted firefighters to advise tractor drivers to carry a fire extinguisher on their vehicles.
There were a number of fires over the summer, including one in a field near Mary Tavy which was tackled by firefighters from Tavistock, Plympton and Yelverton.
In many cases it is too late to save a vehicle on fire because flames spread fast fuelled by flammable materials and fuel or oil.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.