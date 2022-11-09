Heat a little oil in a wok or sauté pan and gently fry some sliced onions, red or white it doesn’t matter. Then add the other vegetables and allow them to colour slightly. Turn the heat down and add a big dollop of your chosen curry paste, I favour a Knorr balti paste. Stir in and then add a little boiling water. With the heat still low, allow the vegetables to simmer gently as the sauce thickens. Add more water if it gets too thick. Add more paste if you want it to taste stronger, hotter, more intense. Taste as you go. You decide the end result. Simple