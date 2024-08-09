Over 200 runners have raised thousands of pounds for local wildlife charities by racing around South West Water's Roadford Reservoir.
Runners of all ages and abilities competed in the first Reservoir Run hosted by the water company and South West Lakes Trust earlier this summer, with junior, open and veteran categories of 2.5k, 5k and 10k routes.
The run raised £2,000 for Devon Wildlife Trust and Cornwall Wildlife Trust, which work to safeguard the counties' natural environments and wildlife.
Adele Barker, Chief People Officer at South West Water, said: “What we do matters, and just as water is essential to life - so is the support we provide to local communities and in protecting and enhancing our natural environment. This event shows we care.”
At the finishing line, participants were rewarded with a sustainable wooden medal, a goodie bag, fresh strawberries, and a chocolate brownie provided by Strawberry Fields Farm.
Located between Okehampton and Launceston, Roadford supplies fresh drinking water to the local area. It is also a local nature reserve and a popular leisure spot for sailors, windsurfers, and anglers.
Matt Lennox, Head of Activities at South West Lakes Trust, said: “It was an absolute pleasure to host the Reservoir Run at Roadford Lake. We’re no stranger to hosting big, organised events but this one in particular was so friendly and fun. The lake is such a beautiful place and really lends itself to running, cycling and walking.”
The event's success led South West Water to plan to host more Reservoir Runs in the future.