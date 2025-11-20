South West Water has welcomed the Government's decision to ban wet wipes containing plastic, recognising it as an essential step to reduce sewer blockages and protect rivers, seas, and wildlife.
The ban, which came into effect on Tuesday (November 18), prevents the sale and supply of wet wipes containing plastic, tackling one of the leading causes of sewer blockages affecting water companies across the UK.
Richard Price, managing director for wastewater services, said: "We welcome the Government's decision to ban wet wipes containing plastic – it's a really important step forward towards reducing sewer blockages, which in turn will help to further protect our rivers and seas.
"This ban will help reduce the number of avoidable blockages that can lead to pollution, flooding and harm to wildlife. However, even wipes that don't contain plastic can still cause problems in our sewer network, so we continue to urge everyone to only flush the three Ps – pee, poo and paper.
"We'd also like to see the ban extended further over time to cover all types of wet wipes and other unflushable products that contribute to blockages and environmental harm. This is a positive step towards cleaner rivers, healthier seas and a more sustainable future for everyone."
In 2024/25, South West Water cleared and removed approximately 450 tonnes of waste, with three-quarters caused by wet wipes and fats.
When fat, oil, and grease combine in the sewer with items like wet wipes, sanitary products, and food waste flushed or poured down drains, they can form stubborn blockages.
If left unchecked, these can grow into giant, concrete-like fatbergs, which can cause flooding, unpleasant odours, pollution in rivers and seas, and costly damage to the sewer network.
South West Water already runs a "Bin It, Don't Block It" campaign, which focuses on raising awareness and changing customer habits to reduce sewer blockages at their source.
For more information about Bin It Don't Block It, visit https://www.southwestwater.co.uk/household/your-services/your-wastewater/bin-it-dont-block-it.
