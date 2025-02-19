South West Water has finished improvements on Dartmoor as part of its work to reduce the use of storm overflows across the region.
Horrabridge Wastewater Treatment Works in West Devon sits close to the western boundary of Dartmoor National Park, and was one of the South West’s highest spilling storm overflows in 2023.
Investment from South West Water is already helping to deliver improvements to the site.
The works in September 2024 saw investigations and the surveying of more than one and a half kilometres of pipework. This revealed that surface water and groundwater was finding its way into local sewers, putting additional pressure on the treatment works during wet weather.
As a preventative measure, South West Water installed a protective lining to 880 metres of sewer in the area and carried out repairs across the local network, including upgrades to around 30 manholes.
Work was also carried out at the sewage treatment works to upgrade the pumps and add a second storage tank to increase the site’s capacity during periods of heavy rainfall.
As a result, according to the water provider, there has been just one spill from the storm overflow at Horrabridge Wastewater Treatment Works since January 1, compared to 32 spills in the same period last year.
South West Water’s area operations manager, Jess Cox said: “We’ve carried out a significant amount of work here in Horrabridge and we’re already seeing positive results.
“As someone who lives locally to the area I’m really proud of the work we’ve done here to help protect the environment long into the future.”
South West Water’s work in Horrabridge forms part of wider plans to become the first water company to meet the government’s target of achieving less than ten spills per storm overflow per year, ten years ahead of target.
In April 2023, South West Water was fined more than £2 million for a series of environmental offences across Devon and Cornwall; the largest fine ever imposed for environmental offences in the region.
Figures from the Environment Agency data portal in 2023 showed that South West Water had 58,249 spills from monitored storm overflows for 530,737 hours, an increase from 290,271 hours in 2022.
Dr Laurence Couldrick, Chief Executive Officer of the Westcountry Rivers Trust, said: “The Westcountry Rivers Trust welcomes the news that South West Water will be investing significantly in their sewage network and reducing the impact storm overflows have on our amazing rivers and beaches.
“However, they must ensure that as they reduce the amount of storm water getting into the sewage network it does not create a problem elsewhere.
“The trust has been involved in the Horrabridge area, and more specifically Walkhampton, to reduce local flood risk through the use of natural solutions like wetlands to slow, store and purify water.
“Water is a precious resource, and we need to manage it wisely and holistically, rather than treating each problem as a silo, as it impacts on flooding, drought, water quality and biodiversity.”