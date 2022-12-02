Cllr Alastair Tinto said: ‘There is a massive public interest in having this information. We have just carried out a survey of Calstock car park to see why it floods so badly – one of the most concerning findings was that raw sewage was seen in a storm manhole cover, the chamber of which discharged directly into the river! Every user of this car park is entitled to know how much and how often sewage is going into the river and perhaps also into the car park.’