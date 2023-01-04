A new, free informal meet up has been launched in Tavistock, directed at local business owners and those looking to be self-employed.
The first will take place tomorrow (Thursday, January 12) at 10am at Church Lane and will be run fortnightly. Business owners or individuals considering self employment who wish to join can get in touch or book following this link: shorturl.at/oPSU7
The coffee club is designed to meet and and catch up with our local advisors who have plenty of experience in marketing, finance and most importantly starting businesses.